Four killed in 3 accidents on Hyderabad's Outer Ring road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three different accidents on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday led to the death of a couple and two others. While two of the accidents were a result of speeding, the third was caused due to the negligence of a lorry driver, said police.

In an accident at Shankarpally in Narsingi police station limits, the journey of a family of six to a relative’s house in Shamshabad ended in a tragedy, as the SUV in which they were traveling turned turtle after hitting the divider on the ORR.

According to the Narsingi police, civil contract P Narayana Goud (60) of Sadasivapet with his wife Satyavathi (55) and sons Bhaskar Goud and Bharath Goud and daughter-in-law Harika, were in the car being driven by their driver Madhu.

As the SUV reached Indirareddy Kancha in Narsingi limits, the driver lost control of the car and it crashed into the road divider. Narayana and his wife suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while the other four suffered grievous injuries. Bodies of the couple were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy and the injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Madhu’s condition is still critical, said police.

In another incident at Yadgirpally in Keesara, a bank manager’s son was killed in an accident while on a drive with friends in a newly purchased car. On Sunday, C Pridhvi Ravinder Raj (23), son of Dammaiguda Andhra Bank manager C Jai Kumar, and his friends went for a drive.

On his way back home, Raj had to take a right turn at a curve, but lost control of the vehicle due to the speed with which it was moving. The car flipped over on the road multiple times. Keesara police said Raj died on the spot, while his friends Abhilash and Ramchander sustained multiple injuries.

Passersby called an ambulance and the injured duo was admitted to a hospital at ECIL. Raj’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. The trio had not been drinking and the car was bought by Jai Kumar last month, police said.

Also in Keesara, a 24-year-old man from Karimnagar was mowed down by a speeding DCM, when he was attending nature's call late Saturday night. The police said Purushotham was a cleaner for a truck-mounted borewell. The duo was passing via Keesara and parked on the side of the ORR. A speeding DCM coming from the direction of Shamirpet rammed into the truck and hit Purushotham.

The DCM driver Jalal had tried to avoid the crash but was unable to control the vehicle. The van dragged the truck for some distance and Jalal got stuck between the two heavy vehicles. Two teams rushed to the spot and struggled to rescue Jalal. He was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, while the truck driver Venkanna who was also injured was admitted to the same hospital for treatment, said the police.