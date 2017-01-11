Home Cities Hyderabad

Muthoot robbers have pan-India network

Moreover, it was not the first time they chose a target in Hyderabad

Published: 11th January 2017 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2017 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayendra Chaithanya T
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was not just five members who impersonated themselves as CBI officers who took part in the biggest heist in the state decamping with around 46 kg of gold from Muthoot Finance office at Ramachandrapuram in Cyberabad. The investigation into the case has revealed that the gang has not fewer than 50 members with a wide network spread across India.

Moreover, it was not the first time they chose a target in Hyderabad. The same gang had attempted a robbery in Mini Muthoot in RC Puram on February 5, 2015, in Gulbarga on May 16, 2015 and at  Kukatpally Muthoot Fincorp on May 20, 2015. A day before the robbery at RC Puram, the members of the same gang robbed Muthoot Fincorp at Dharoji in Gujarat. The modus operandi had been the same, said a police officer who is part of the investigation.

Surprisingly, investigators found, the modus operandi also included forming of gangs for one offence at a time. The same members would never be grouped again. They have been following this style for over 10 years.
The gang used an informant in the RC Puram incident, who acted as a customer, to provide information to the gang.

The mobile numbers used by the robbers in the heist have been traced to Mumbai and Meerut. The gang is spread across the country, with each active member having  his own network of criminals in Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, said an officer on condition of anonymity.

“The gang has a criminal history. The main persons in the gang were earlier arrested for extortion. All the gang members have met in jail at some point of time. They helped each other get out on bail, or provide financial assistance to each other,” the police officer said.

Though the police apprehended two accused in the RC Puram robbery case, they could not trace the gold. “None of the gang members spilled the beans on their accomplices or the gold dump. The gang members store the gold at a place in Mumbai,” the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp