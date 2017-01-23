Intelligent water metering on its way to reduce Non-Revenue water percentage

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: With an aim to reduce the Non-revenue Water percentage from 43 to 20, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has drawn an action plan to fix Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) meters to bill the consumers. Two model metering zones will be identified on a pilot basis from next month for procuring and fixing the meters.

378 MGD water supplied to consumers, 209 MGD is billed while 169 MGD is unbilled as unaccounted for water (UFW).

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) meters to be fixed for domestic consumers and 4,650 for commercial consumers from May

Fixing of meters in all Operation and Maintenance (O&M) divisions will be taken up from June and the process would be completed by May 2019

The installations will be done on cost-sharing basis.

For commercial meters (20 mm dia) costing I8,600, board’s share will be S6,600 while consumers will have to pay S2,000 in 48 instalments at S42 per month

For the domestic (15 mm dia) meter costing S7,500, Water Board share will be S6,000 while consumers contribution will be S1,500, to be collected in 48 instalments (four years) at S32 per month

9.02 lakh registered water consumers, only some 2.50 lakh have installed meters

RFID is an intelligent way of water metering. Among its several advantages are an accurate remote reading of meters, tamper alerts, requires lesser manpower and with ten years of life warranty.