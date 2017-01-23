Home Cities Hyderabad

Photos of cash emerge as evidence, cement cops’ role in extortion case

Police recovered some photographs from the mobile phone of one of the constables, which seemed to be a confirmation of the extortion deal.

By Jayendra T Chaitanya
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case involving three police constables accused of robbery and extortion of money from a realtor’s wife at Madhapur, photographs of a huge amount of cash, reportedly from another unreported case of extortion, were found by the Cyberabad police.

Police recovered some photographs from the mobile phone of one of the constables (WhatsApp pictures), which seemed to be a confirmation of the extortion deal.

On January 20, wife of a realtor from the city lodged a complaint with Madhapur police that few policemen have extorted Rs 8 lakh cash from her threatening her of being booked under criminal case for carrying demonetised cash.

Madhapur cops identified the accused as Vikram Reddy and Pavan, both working at Madhapur police station, and constable Dhan Singh of Medchal police station. While two were nabbed, Dhan Singh escaped.

The accused, along with a realtor Ravi, hatched the plan to extort money from people who wanted to exchange old notes. “Ravi, currently absconding, was tipping-off the constables about people whom he made deals with,” said a senior cop.

“The pictures on the mobile of accused were sent on December 12, 2016. The conversation looked like a signal of confirmation after a deal,” said sources.

