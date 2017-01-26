Selfie craze claims life of two youth in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Selfie craze claimed lives of two intermediate students in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The students identified as Avinash (16) and PDS Charan (16) had gone to a quarry in Ghatkesar for a photo shoot along with three other classmates. However, the trip turned tragic when the two drowned in the quarry while taking a selfie.
According to police, Avinash and Charan were accompanied by B Bharath, K Vamshi and K Nikhil--all residents of Tarnaka and students of first-year intermediate (MPC) at Narayana Junior College in Tarnaka. As the college was declared closed on account of Republic Day, the five students went out to have fun time, said the police.
The students went to Satyapal Crusher Quarry which is located near the Hyderabad - Warangal State Highway in Ghatkesar. The students went inside the quarry and found water in a pit that was created for extracting crusher material. “During photo shoot, Avinash and Charan went near the water body and slipped into it. Efforts of their friends to rescue them went in vain, as the duo drowned,” said Ghatkesar inspector B Prakash.
According to the inspector, the students immediately informed the parents of Avinash and Charan of the incident and called the police. A team of police rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.
The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem, said inspector Prakash.
