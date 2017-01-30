Abandoned newborn girl rescued in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An abandoned newborn girl, wrapped in a gunny bag, was rescued by police on Saturday night. Police are collecting details of women who have delivered babies in last seven days at nearby hospitals.

On Saturday night, some locals in Nagaram village heard a baby crying. When they checked the surroundings, a gunny bag was found at the roadside in which the girl was stuffed into. They immediately alerted the police and sarpanch about the baby.

The police have registered a case under Sect 317 of IPC.