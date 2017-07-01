HYDERABAD: Scores of fair price shop dealers staged a protest demonstration, in batches, near the Chief Minister’s camp office at Begumpet here on Friday, demanding payment of a fixed monthly salary instead of sale-based commission. They also threatened to go on a strike from August 1 if their demand was not met. Police acted swiftly and dispersed them.

Later, commissioner of civil supplies CV Anand met dealers and representatives of registered dealer associations and promised to address their problems. “Major reforms are in the pipeline. E-pos machines have been introduced across the state and the process will be completed soon. All ration shops will be made mini banks and mini supermarkets,” he said.

N Raju, president of Ration Shop Dealers’ Welfare Association, said while they welcomed the official’s response, they also raised the demand for a uniform system for fair price shops across all the states. “We are all hired on commission basis. But this is not uniform across all states. For instance, some states offer Rs 220 on sale of one quintal of rice but we get just Rs 20 in Telangana. Our demand is for making this uniform across the country,” said Raju.