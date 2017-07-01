HYDERABAD: Young people in the country have been flocking to engineering colleges ever since the IT boom. However, they found out the hard way that while the IT sector creates a lot of jobs, they also sack people by the tonnes.Sacked employees of IT sector in Hyderabad who had submitted petitions with the Telangana Labour Commission against their termination heaved a sigh of relief as the cloud of uncertainty over their “illegal layoff” has been heard by stakeholders.

The workers hope the issue is one step closer to be solved.

Several Tech Mahindra employees participated in the conciliation meeting held at the State Labour Commissioner’s office in Hyderabad on Friday., besides the Three global Human Resource (HR) managers and two others. “The employees were called to have a one-on-one meeting in two weeks by the company HR manager,” sources said. The state joint labour commissioner confirmed the same.



“A strict warning was given, first by the Joint Labour Commissioner saying that employees cannot be illegally terminated, after which we were assured by the Joint Labour Committee (JLC) that our issues would be heard by the managers of our respective departments,” said an employee. We are expecting a job, the least that they give is a year’s compensation, he added.

Labour law to the rescue?

A law that came to the techies’ rescue is Section 47 (1) of the TS Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 which says “No employer shall, without a reasonable cause, terminate the service of the employee who has been in his employment continuously for more than six months without giving him at least one month’s notice in writing or wages in lieu.” “The HR managers have noticed that the termination letters were auto-generated and didn’t have employees problems stated,” said Chandra, Co-Founder, Forum for IT pros.