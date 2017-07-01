HYDERABAD: A research scholar of University of Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide today by jumping off his apartment on the 14th floor at Chandanagar area under Cyberabad Commissionarate, police said.

Vishal Tandon, who was in his late thirties, resorted to this extreme act after sending an email to his sister who was staying in Mumbai, said N Tirupati Rao, Chandanagar police inspector.

Tandon in his email said that he was disappointed as there was no achievement in his life, said the official.

He was doing PhD in gender studies and was residing alone in Aparna Sarovar, a gated community near the varsity campus, Rao said.

"The incident took place at around 4 pm. We have informed his sister and mother. They are on the way here. The body was sent for autopsy. We are investigating the case," the official said.