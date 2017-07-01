HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old PhD scholar of University of Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of his apartments at Chandanagar here on Saturday due to 'mental stress'.

Minutes before ending his life, he reportedly sent an e-mail to his elder sister expressing his helplessness in building a bright career and hence the extreme step, Chandanagar police said.

According to police, Vishal Tondon was doing PhD on ''Muslim Masculinities in Crisis: A Queer Reading of Hindi Films,'' at the UoH. A native of Belgaum in Karnataka, Vishal was residing alone in Aparna Sarovar in Nallagandla.

At around 3.30 p.m. on Saturday, Vishal allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of his building. The residents of the apartment alerted the police, who rushed to the spot, recovered his body and sent for postmortem to Osmania Hospital.

On inspecting his room and belongings, the police found an e-mail reportedly sent by Vishal to his sister about his ill-health and depression.

“In an email, Vishal mentioned that he is aging and not able to achieve anything. He explained his sister Pratheeka about the depression he is undergoing. After sending the email, he jumped to death,” Madhapur DCP Viswa Prasad said.

The DCP said Vishal’s mother, a retired employee, was with him till last month and went to Mumbai to see her daughter Pratheeka. “She (Pratheeka) on receiving the email, asked a family friend in Hyderabad to help Vishal, but before that person could reach, Vishal had jumped,” the DCP said.

Chandanagar inspector N Tirupati Rao said “Vishal was in a state of depression for a long time and mentioned the same in the e-mail. He also mentioned about some ailments in the e-mail sent to his sister.''

A case of suspicious death has been registered and further investigation is on.