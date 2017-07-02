HYDERABAD: Tax collection under GST will help Hyderabad zone generate as much as 14 per cent more revenue in tax collection under Goods and Service Tax Regime this fiscal year, said Sandeep M Bhatnagar, Chief Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, Hyderabad Zone on Saturday.

“We have collected about `14,500 crore net towards Central Excise and Service Tax last year from Telangana. We expect the growth will be 14 per cent, as expected by the Centre for all India,” Bhatnagar said on sidelines of GST Day celebrations held at his office premises. The office will also be renamed to GST Bhavan. The official said, there are about 66,000 registrations under Service Tax, 13,000 under Central Excise and about 2.93 lakh under Value Added Tax, and 86 per cent of these registrations have been migrated to GST.

On the occasion, the chief commissioner launched a common web portal for Telangana State GST and Hyderabad GST Zone. The website provides comprehensive information on all aspects of GST - statutes, rules, notifications, circulars, trade notices etc.

Speaking on the agitations being carried out by traders from different sectors, Bankey Behari Agarwal, principal commissioner, Customs, said, “I am sure the government is looking into it, but their concerns are displaced as this is an anxiety about the unknown but as the country will certainly discover there is nothing for the traders to fear. The tax structure may look a little difficult but it is not, I can say with confidence they will calm down.”

Few call the helpline numbers

Almost all traders in the state have been vocal about their apprehensions and queries with regard to the particulars of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and its roll out. But with only 210 calls, officials manning the Commercial Tax department’s toll free helpline for GST queries, say they expected to be flooded with phone calls.

In the run up to GST roll out, the department had set up the toll free number -18001243787 with four lines. The lines were set up to address trader queries related to GST from across TS. “The facility had become operational on Saturday morning 8 am and we have so far received 210 phone calls,” said an official manning the number.