HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s responsibility of maintaining cleanliness, it seems, does not extend to areas occupied by people from low socioeconomic backgrounds, as is visible in the VAMBAY Housing Colony for weaker sections in Kavadiguda ward.

at Kavadiguda |

R Satish Babu

Streets in the locality are strewn with household garbage and at points, heaps of garbage piled up for over weeks, sitting on open plots. The buildings, which were built just 11 years ago, are already in a dilapidated condition as they have developed cracks, sewage continues to leak and outgrowths can be spotted on walls of the buildings.

K Shankar, a resident, says, “The sanitation workers rarely visit our colony. As the sanitation workers ask for `50 every month from each household to collect waste, many people just toss the garbage from their houses or drop it off outside the colony. There is a need for educating the residents as well against creating such mess.”

Stink from drain

Ramesh Ram, Musheerabad Assembly Constituency convener of BJP, says, “The drain carrying water from Hussainsagar flows through Kavadiguda and has made life of people residing in areas along the nala tough. We suspect that the smell is a result of a damaged pipeline near Gaushala in lower Tank Bund that carries polluted water all the way from Balanagar. There are reports of many people, especially children and senior citizens, suffering from breathing problems due to the smell.”