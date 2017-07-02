HYDERABAD: The first day of the GST regime was not business as usual for retailers in Hyderabad. Most of them had to pull their shutters down to update their systems.

Most establishments, especially those which with a pan-India presence, had initial hiccups. “Our products are categorised into different segments and hence the process of updating them is taking time. We will be open by tomorrow if we finish the task,” said a sales manager at Reliance Trends, Begumpet.

On the other hand, several motor vehicle showrooms went dry for most part of the day as customers decided to wait for clarity on the new prices before making purchase decisions.

“We are not going to bill any product. If the customer needs a bill urgently, that is within the next few hours, we will issue a delivery challan,” said Lakshman, a store manager at MGB Bajaj. The showroom was organizing a pre-GST sale with reduced prices, which are almost in line with the new tax system with a margin of `50-100.

E-commerce: offline at midnight

E-commerce websites which chased customers with deals to cash in on the launch of GST went offline for a few hours after midnight Friday to update offers as per the new tax system. Myntra was one of them; at 12 midnight, all that shoppers could see was a message that said they would be back by 2 am with the revised tax rates. However, the site was up and running well before 2 am with the promised revised tax slab.

Shortage of drugs

The GST regime was rung in with a shortage of essential and non-essential medicines in Hyderabad. The reason: wholesalers who had not synced their accounts with GST are not supplying stocks. However, pharmacists said they are not running out of medicines.

At Basheerbagh and the road opposite Nizam’s Institute of Technology (NIMS), where big chemists are located, pharmacists said only some wholesalers who have synced their accounts with GST are supplying stocks. “But the situation should ease by Tuesday or Wednesday,” said the pharmacist at Anukar Medicals.

“There is a shortage of medicines for blood pressure, diabetes and other disorders. But we usually have stocks to last for three to four months. We should be back as normal by Wednesday,” said a store assistant at Uday Medical Stores in Punjagutta.

S Venkatapathi, president of the Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association (TCDA), said officials from the Commercial Taxes Department would hold a meeting on Sunday where pharmacists will be explained the details of GST and how one can get a GST identification number.

“Wholesalers have lots of stocks. There will be no shortage of medicines in 15 days,” said J S Shinde, president of the All-India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.