HYDERABAD: Acquiring forensic reports in case of victims who come under purview of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 is one of the major challenges encountered by people involved in the process of bringing justice to victims.

The main concern, pointed Dr Surender Reddy, a forensic expert, is at the level of implementation where the medical report is mandated to be produced within 24 hours.

“The rules mandate that the medical report should be filed within 24 hours in case of a POCSO victim. However, it is not being done for a number of reasons. The problem begins with finding a forensic expert, followed by the confusion about transporting the victim. There is also a gap in the number of appointed doctors who can take up medico-legal cases.

“I have been in the field for 30 years now and there is no change in the way medico-legal cases are looked at. With the new Acts in place and the recommendations made, there will be a change,” he said. He was one of the panelists for a session conducted by Women and Child Welfare Department about the above mentioned Acts and their implementation on Saturday.

Besides this, there is a major lack of coordination among various departments which is the main reason regarding failure of implementation of the Acts.

Besides dealing victims of sexual abuse and those in conflict with the law, the child welfare committee members expressed that they face challenges in providing care and protection for those rescued from child labour. “Around 500 children were rescued under Operation Muskaan and we couldn’t implement most of the best practices as we were surrounded by parents requesting us to send them back. Monitoring progress of the children is also a problem,” said V Padmavathi, chairperson of CWC, Rangareddy.