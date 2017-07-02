HYDERABAD: Three people who were on their way to the Balkampet Yellamma temple in Hyderabad on the occasion of annual Bonalu festival, were killed when a speeding lorry hit their bike from the rear at Kukatpally on the fringes of the city on Sunday.

Narasimha Rao (45), a labourer from Patancheru along with wife Lalitha (35) and daughter Sirisha (15) was going to Balakampet Yellamma temple. Near Kukatpally, a speeding lorry containing cement hit the bike from the rear. The trio fell on the road and died on spot. The lorry driver, however, escaped.

Rao's son who was studying at Balakampet in a hostel was waiting for his parents to arrive before leaving for the temple together. When his parents did not come on time, he called on his father's number and police received it to tell that his parents were no more.

Preliminary probe revealed that Rao's family used to live in Secunderabad before they moved to a new house this week. Rao has one son and two daughters, said the police.