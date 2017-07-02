HYDERABAD: The suicide of Vishal Tondon, a PhD scholar at University of Hyderabad, has come as shock to many, especially those from the art and LGBT communities.

Vishal was a well-known gay artist, art curator and also used to write on various issues, especially those related to the queer community. The most recent of his writings was titled, ‘Exclusionary Masculinities: Exploring caste, class, and gender bias in urban Indian gay men’ on the website Cafe Dissensus.

Vishal had moved to Hyderabad in 2012 and, according to his Linkedin profile, served for three years as Founder Head of Liberal Arts Department at Annapurna International School of Film and Media after which he got admitted at the Centre for Women’s Studies in UoH as a research scholar in 2014.

In 2014, he had presented a paper on ‘Sexuality within the Socio-Cultural Sphere: A Survey Through Contemporary Indian Art’ in a national seminar on ‘Unfamiliar Margins in the Social’ held at sociology department of UoH.

Vishal, a native of Belgaum in Karnataka finished his Masters in Fine Arts from Kala Bhavan in Viswa Bharati University and was involved in promoting queer art since long as he had participated thrice in the queer art show at Ashish Balram Nagpal Art Gallery and Lansdowne Art Gallery, both Mumbai. In Hyderabad, he was known for promoting three budding queer artists.

Remembering Vishal’s works, a queer activist from Hyderabad said, “He also used to raise money through the sale of his art works for the benefit of socioeconomically backward members of the LGBT community.”

As per information available online, Vishal had also illustrated six books on mythology for children in 2011. In 2012 he curated an international exhibition on queer art which was presented by Wajood, a LGBT NGO in Hyderabad that was held at UoH.