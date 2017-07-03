HYDERABAD: In the elections held to GHMC last year, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) Fahad Bin Abdul Samed Bin Abdat created ripples by getting elected as the youngest corporator from Uppuguda ward.

He created another history by getting elected as member of the GHMC Standing Committee a few days ago. The polls to the Standing Committee were held last week in which nine TRS and six AIMIM corporators got elected unanimously. He became a corporator at the age of 21 and now standing member at the age of 22. He is the son of Samad Bin Abdat, former corporator from Uppuguda.

“I will play an active role in the standing committee meetings for city’s development,” says Fahad, who is currently pursuing Masters in Structural Engineering from Deccan College of Engineering and Technology. After becoming the corporator, development works have been taken up in Uppuguda which include `6 crore of development activities for SCs and STs, `1.90 crore for Murki nala retaining walls in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar among others.