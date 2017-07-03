HYDERABAD: Beautifully diverse, the troupe that has landed in Hyderabad for presenting their dance ballet in Ravindra Bharati today at 7.30pm, are lead by Cecile Loyer, their choreographer. Featuring two contemporary dancers, Mai Ishiwata and Steven Hervouet and two Bharatanatyam artistes, Vijna Vasudevan, Renjith Babu, the dance production brings two art forms onto one stage. And it has been a long journey Cecile admits.

“We ( I, Steven and Mai) have all been a part of the National Theatre of Orléans in France and when I decided to try a fusion with an Indian dance form, I thought that I will have to travel and understand the roots and home of Bharatanatyam before attempting it,” says Cecile. “I travelled to Chennai in 2014 and through friends met Vijna and Renjith. We have been working together since,” she shares.

Against the odds

For four artistes specialising in two dance forms that are worlds apart in every way, communication apparently was key. “It was the first time we got associated with non-Indian dancers in the long term. It was a wonderful learning because there are always new things to discover – not just in terms of dance, but also in terms of their system, their process and conceptualisation,” gushes Vijna. Mai too shares the sentiment as she says, “It was a new adventure every time. We would communicate a lot and I guess that helped us understand each other better. We mutually respect and are open to each other’s artistic processes and that reflects on stage as well.”



Fusion beats

Sylvain Chauveau, who composed music for the dance ballet too, has been a part of the troupe from day one. “I started by observing their work, tried playing music in different styles over time. As the choreography progressed and took shape so did my music for it,” says Sylvian. Although his knowledge of Indian music is sparse, he says, “I have no knowledge of Indian music – neither classical nor contemporary – so I made sure that I included sounds from our travels in India to add to the ambience.”



In the abstract

Histoire Vraies (non-fiction) is defined as a combination of highly different traditions and conceptions of body by Cecile. For one tradition, the body is a receptacle of history, carrying forward traces; for the other, it is a ‘forgetter’ (Salman Rushdie). The team tries to reinvent dance based on these perspectives from two cultures. Considering the deep philosophy engrained in the dance ballet, they are clear on what they want Hyderabadi audience to expect. “Be ready to draw an experience from each of us,” sums up Renjith speaking for the team.