HYDERABAD: Fireworks are likely to be witnessed during the eighth special meeting of GHMC to be held on Monday for the constitution of 1,347 Area Sabhas in GHMC belonging to civil societies.

It has become mandatory for the corporation to constitute Area Sabhas as per the provisions of Section 8-B of GHMC Act, 1955 read with rule 31(5) of the said rule, the Areas Sabhas have to be constituted for each area in all the wards consisting of all the electors in the jurisdiction of the area within three months from the date of constituting the Ward Committees.



As such the Area Sabha have to be constituted in GHMC on or before July 3, if no consensus is reached on the candidates, there is a possibility of meeting getting adjourned to a latter date as political parties may stay away from the meeting and Mayor may postpone the meeting due to lack of quorum.

The 150 GHMC divisions have been divided into 1,347 areas. The existing polling booths in the ward have been tagged to the areas.



It can be recalled that ward committees were constituted with great difficulty by adjourning the special meeting twice due to lack of consensus and infighting between corporators, MLAs and MPs.

GHMC officials told Express that 1,437 applications were received for the nomination of 1,347 Area Sabha representatives in 146 GHMC wards out of 150 GHMC wards.



The special meeting would start at around 10.30 am on Monday under the chairmanship of GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan. Areas that have received more than required applications, would be nominated through voice vote. The term of the Area Sabha will be co-terminus with that of the corporation.



Of the 1,437 applications, about 1,034 are men and 403 are women. For about 10 wards, no applications were received and for few wards response was lukewarm and for some it was heavy. The wards that have not received applications were include Bholakpur, Chilkanagar, Musheerabad, Tarnaka, Gandhinagar, Addagutta, Mettuguda, Bansilalpet, Monda Market and Seethafalmandi. For remaining four wards Khairatabad, Vengal Rao Nagar, Miyapur and Mylardevpally divisions, the constitution of areas sabhas were put hold as ward committees have not been constituted due to infighting between corporators and MLAs as they want the members of their choice for their supremacy.

Applications were received in three categories

About 327 application were from registered residents welfare associations in the area

153 applications from federation of a slum

About 957 applications were from members of a registered association, institution, institute, body or organisation, NGOs, Mahila Mandali or trade union, chamber of commerce, medical council in the area