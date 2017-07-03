HYDERABAD: For a woman, an unwanted/unexpected pregnancy sends chills down her spine. In most cases, hesitation to consult experts could cost them dearly causing irreparable damage.

Gynaecologists explained that regardless of whether a woman is married or unmarried, the only person whose consent is needed for an abortion is the pregnant woman herself. Dr P Jagadeshwar, gynaecologist at Community Health Centre in Narsampet, Warangal (Rural) said that if the person who is pregnant is mentally challenged, or minor, then consent of parents or guardian is needed.



Before discussing methods of abortion, the first thing doctors suggest is scanning which helps specialists to know number of weeks of pregnancy and if the pregnancy is inside or outside uterus. “Form C, which is Consent form, is taken, scanning is performed. Thereafter, depending on gestation period (fetal development period), a decision is taken whether to opt for medical termination or surgical procedure. Then, the procedure starts,” said Dr Vindhya Gemeraju, consultant gynaecologist at CARE Hospitals.



Dr Jagadeshwar said that scanning is important as it helps to know if pregnancy is outside uterus-condition called Ectopic Pregnancy. “If pills are given in such condition, patient may suffer from heavy bleeding and go into a shock,” he said. If everything is fine, abortion is taken up. There are two methods to do it. One is medical termination of pregnancy and the other is surgical termination.



“First, we give single dose of medication and the woman can go home. After 36 to 48 hours, the second dose, which is either oral or vaginal depending on gestation period, is given. When we give the second dose, the woman is kept under medical observation for two hours because they can suffer severe pains or heavy bleeding,” Dr Vindhya said.



Specialists said that if a woman is insistent for surgical procedure, they go for it. The surgical procedure under anaesthesia lasts for around 15 minutes. It is a day-procedure which starts in the morning and the woman can be discharged by afternoon. Before starting the procedure, counselling is provided wherein a patient is asked not to go for abortion.

Gynaecologists said that abortion can be taken up if pregnancy is up to 24-weeks. “As per MTP Act, a woman can opt for abortion if she wishes to. It is always better if there is family support,” Dr Vindhya said.

What Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 says

Abortion can be carried out if - two registered medical practitioners are of the opinion that, “the continuance of pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or of grave injury physical or mental health,” or “If there is a substantial risk that if the child were born, it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities as to be seriously handicapped.”