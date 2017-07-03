HYDERABAD: ‘Change begins with you’, a 12-year-old- from Telangana’s Hyderabad has proved this true.

Ravi Teja, who was rattled after a death of a 6-month-old who fell into a borewell due to tattered roads and potholes, took on the job of filling pot holes all by himself.

“Recently a family travelling on bike fell on road due to pothole. Don’t want anyone to die this way, will continue filling potholes,” Teja told ANI.

According to reports, the boy worked for hours and didn’t care about the pollution and traffic on the road. Teja who has passed class five, was seen working at Habsiguda main road in the city.

The boys endeavours has earned him accolades from all quarters and forced the authorities to take cognizance of the menace.