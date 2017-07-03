HYDERABAD: In just five months, around 170 people died in road accidents on the internal roads in Cyberabad, which amounts to over half of the total deaths that occurred on the three national highways, four state highways and outer ring road, which pass through the commissionerate.

Locals alleged that the traffic police have failed to install signals and other signages on the road which leads to mishaps. Between January and May this year, a total of 323 people were killed in road accidents. More number of people died were motorcyclists (114) followed by pedestrians (108) and pillion riders (42), and most of the times, the accused vehicles were either bikes (85) or four wheelers (68) and lorries (61).

Internal roads in Cyberabad have a maximum death rate of over 50 pc of total deaths. Only in KPHB and Kukatpally stretch, 29 people have been killed till May.In the accident that claimed lives of three members of a family at Kukatpally on Sunday, locals alleged that road engineering at several places in KPHB and Kukatpally areas is the result of road accidents.

“The accident took place in Vivekananda centre, which has a high density of vehicular traffic and pedestrians. Public mostly employees and students, from Allwyn colony and Jagadgirigutta areas take this road during morning and evening. Despite this being a major junction, the traffic police has not installed a signal and not even a speed breaker on either side of the road. There are no zebra lines,” said a resident of Kukatpally.

3 of a family crushed to death in Kukatpally

Three members of a family, on way to a temple to offer prayers on the occasion on Bonalu festival, died when a speeding lorry hit their bike from behind at Kukatpally in the city on Sunday. The deceased persons were identified as M Narasimha Rao (45), a contract supervisor at Patancheru, his wife Lalitha (35) and daughter Sirisha (15).

They were going on a scooter from RC Puram to Yellamma temple at Balakampet. When they reached near Ram Dev Hospital in Kukatpally, a speeding cement-laden lorry rammed their scooter from behind and ran over them, leaving them dead on the spot, said Kukatpally police. Kukatpally cops sent bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. As Rao did not arrive on time, his son, who was waiting for them at their old house in Begumpet, called him. The police answered the call only to tell him that his parents were no more.