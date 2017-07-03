HYDERABAD: A book reading session of Hindi poet and author Yatindra Mishra’s latest book ‘Lata: Sur Gatha’ was hosted by Prabha Khaitan Foundation recently at Taj Krishna. The event witnessed Yatindra Mishra in an engaging conversation with a houseful audience about wonderful anecdotes from the life of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.



He has written extensively and his poetry collections are: ‘Yada-Kada’, ‘Ayodhya Tatha Anya Kavitayein’, ‘Dyorhi Par Aalaap’ and ‘Vibhas’. He has also written biographies – life and work of Thumri singer Girija Devi, danseuse Sonal Mansingh and Shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us something about your latest book ‘Lata: Sur Gatha’.

It’s a book on playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. I worked for seven years with Lata ji. The book is the result of collaborative efforts. She spoke to me about everything in her playback singing career and gave me permission to write the book.

You have written a biography on Ustad Bismillah Khan. What made you choose his life history and which aspects of his life have inspired you the most?

Ustad Bismillah Khan is a store-house of Indian culture. He is dear to people of Benaras and Baba Vishwanath. He is a wonderful instrumentalist and a blend

between classicism and modernism. This kind of personality creates a sort of mystery and I wanted to explore that.



Your recent work ‘Humsafar’ charts 100 years of Indian music in Hindi cinema. Why didn’t you choose to include the recent trend of Hindi cinema music?

Penguin had commissioned me. In 2013, 100 years of Hindi cinema music was being celebrated. They chose several writers including me to do some projects on Hindi cinema music.

Why do you choose to write on music specifically?

I’m a connoisseur of music. Basically, I’m a poet and a critic and I have done a lot of research on history such as Awadh history, changing scenarios of Awadh culture. My forte is music appreciation. If I indulge in something related to music, I’m the happiest.

You have written on various topics ranging from traditional to present Indian culture. When did you start writing and what was your inspiration?

My first poetry collection was published in 1997 at the age of 20. I started writing at the age of 16 or 17 though I do not know what inspired me into writing, there was no specific event. I remember that from my childhood, I was much involved in reading and writing.

Is Hindi literature fading away in India?

Literature doesn’t die. It is just a clichéd phrase. Hindi books create a buzz in North Indian society. English has always been in demand just because you do not get a job if you speak only in your language. Vocational programmes and professional studies are all in English. Hindi still has a demand, only the medium has changed. Hindi literature is just smartly handled by a new generation on online platforms. Earlier there were paperback books, now its kindle and online blogs.

Do you think maintaining readership is a challenge now and that you have won a National Award?

Maintaining readership has always been a challenge be it any language. Nowadays, the scenario has changed. The reading habits have changed. When there was Vibhuti Bhushan Bandhopadhyay, everything was literature oriented, now it’s the same literature but through a different medium. So, we adapt to these new mediums positively.

Advice for the youngsters who are aspiring to write...

Read a lot. Do not write until and unless you have the urge to write from your heart. Always do a background research on the topic you are writing on.