HYDERABAD: Persons with disabilities (PWDs) are left with little hope as their request for a rollback the GST on aids and other items needed by them has not been considered yet. They are worried as a number of items that were charged with any tax are now being charged differently.

A national-level campaign, #RollBackGSTForPWDs, launched on social media also received backing of TRS MP Kavitha but to no avail. “We were told that the matter would be taken up in the next GST council meeting but nothing concrete,” said aid M Srinivasulu, convenor of Network of Persons with Disability Organisations (NPDO) for Telugu states.

NPDO took up the matter with Prime Minister’s Office days before the new tax system rolled out. The current tax rates were revised after several representations were put forth by many disability organisations after a consultation held on June 11. The tax on Braille typewriters, paper, watches, carriages has been brought down to 5 per cent. But items crutches, artificial body parts and hearing aids and cars for PWDs are being charged at 18 per cent.