HYDERABAD: At least 20 surgeries were reportedly delayed at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad after 35 outsourced employees, who work in the administrative wing of the Aarogyasri Scheme, went on leave en masse demanding a salary hike.

After a patient is admitted for surgery, his/her details have to be uploaded online seeking the grant of Aarogyasri funds. This work has been affected due to the outsourced employees's strike.

Under Aarogyasri, funds are given to poor patients to undergo major surgeries related to ailments of heart, kidneys and other vital organs.

"Some of us have been working for the past 14 years and we need a hike in salary as per government orders. Right now, some of us draw salaries up to Rs 11,000. It should be increased to Rs 17,500," said an employee.

Though the situation is expected to ease from Wednesday with the employees returning to work, they have threatened to launch more protests if their demands are not met.

Gandhi Hospital receives patients not just from the districts of Telangana but also from neighbouring Karnataka.