HYDERABAD: They say, the well dressed man never stands out in the crowd, his elegance sets him apart. Well, bespoke in those days meant buying a large piece of cloth and getting it stitched by a tailor but now, bespoke has a whole new meaning. It is about blending the personality in the clothing. Sanjiv Shroff, director at Camessi, a bespoke men’s wear brand, threw light on latest clothing trends for men and why we need it.

How would you describe the ideal bespoke man?

We believe clothes are an extension of the wearer’s personality and. Our goal is to create the perfect ensemble for the discerning urban man.

How do you pull off light colours at a formal event? (other than white)

The key to pulling off light-coloured clothing at a formal event is accessorising. Add elegant cufflinks to a light-coloured shirt, wear a bowtie or even a knitted tie for a more refined look. A fine pair of lace-up brogues can transform seemingly casual, light-coloured attire making it more suitable for a formal event.

How to achieve an ideal day to night look. (Shirts that go well with every trouser)

A crisp white shirt with a sharp cutaway collar is the ideal look for the day. It can be worn by rolling up the sleeves during the day.

For a more formal evening look roll down the sleeves, button the cuffs and tuck it in for the night. It is best worn with a pair of steel grey melange trousers for a formal evening look

White hand-pleated, plisse-front smoking shirt set on the finest swiss voile body is my absolute favourite worn with a Royal blue, flat front trousers hand crafted in a lightweight Super 150s twill weave wool.

What sets Camessi apart from other bespoke menswear brands?

Bespoke clients are consulted on their personal lifestyle requirements so that each shirt is better able to complement their environment. Customers can choose from a range of over 1400 fabrics, and numerous shirt designs. Each client is first offered a trial shirt to assure that his every requirement is realised. It is only after complete satisfaction that the final product goes into production. These shirts are delivered in just three weeks.