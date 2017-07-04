HYDERABAD: Two months after letting off 12 accused assistant engineers of GHMC on bail in connection with a financial irregularities case, the Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested 12 contractors on Monday in connection with the same case.



The charge, however, is the same: indulging in misuse of GHMC funds by submitting fake and forged bills and thereby collecting funds incurring loss to the corporation. Earlier, the CCS police had arrested assistant engineers of GHMC in connection with the cases for colluding with the contractors. Later, they were all let off on bail.

Mohan Singh Rathod, superintendent engineer, Engineering Wing Central Zone, GHMC, lodged a complaint stating that his predecessor and officers such as executive engineers of GHMC have entered into contract with contractors enlisted in GHMC for execution of desilting of nalas.