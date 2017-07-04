HYDERABAD: Dreams or family, they asked. Swetha Ravuri said both. With head held high, she is participating in the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2017, handling her two kids, spending time with her busy actor husband Ajay and designing her own clothes.This Wesley College student always dreamt of walking the ramp and earning the crown but during the final year of her college in 2005, she got hitched and delivered two babies. Yet she never disconnected herself from her ambitions.



She went to Hamstech to pursue fashion designing. “Being a mother didn't stop me from taking part in a pageant. That's when I decided to apply for this Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide pageant in January. I went through the auditions, introduction round, talent round and question and answer round.



She adds, “Later we had a workshop in Bengaluru. Soon I will be leaving for Vietnam for our portfolio photoshoots, fitness training and grooming. We will be back again in .new Delhi for our finals,” she informed. Swetha strongly feels her determination and passion made her overcome all the struggles and enjoy every moment.



Usually, the models aim to get to the silver screen. But Swetha says she has no plans of entering filmdom, and instead wants to serve the society. Swetha’s daily routine involves a lot of workout sessions. “My daily schedule involves hitting the gym, limiting my food intake, learning tips on makeup and hair care. I am also preparing myself for stage appearances, building up my confidence levels and practising to face the audience and judges,” she concludes, while thanking her husband for his unstinted support. The grand finale would be held on August 5.