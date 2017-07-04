HYDERABAD: Failure to implement the Right to Education Act and mandate all private schools to reserve 25 per cent of their seats for students from economically backward families has led to mushrooming of private schools and emboldening them to charge any fee they want, retired High Court judge B Chandra Mohan has observed.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Social Justice JAC here on Monday, Chandra Mohan, its president, flayed the state government for being negligent towards the education sector. Stating that education is the fundamental right of all, he said the state government’s apathy to government schools allowed parents to be fleeced by private and corporate schools.

“Lack of facilities at government schools is forcing parents to admit their children to private schools. Government schools lack basic facilities like drinking water, toilets, classrooms and other infrastructure. In some government schools, classes are conducted in the verandah and one teacher teachers as many as five classes,” he said.

This year private schools in Hyderabad have hiked fees by 20 pc to 40 pc. Parents staged multiple protests and gave several representations to the government and education officials. A ray of hope that came with the setting up of Prof Tirupati Rao Committee to look into the setting up of District Fee Regulatory Committee too vanished when the report favoured Independent Schools Association’s demand for an extension. After several new deadlines, protests, FIRs, etc in the past six months, Prof Rao has now sought details of the fees collected schools in the last three years.

N Srinivas, a High Court advocate, said, “It is surprising that the government has asked the schools themselves to furnish these details. They will not just delay the process but also, in all likelihood, fudge the figures.”