HYDERABAD: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched collection of Goods and Service Tax (GST) from general public at all its branches. IOB, which has more than 3,300 branches across India, is authorised to collect GST and all the branches of bank are enabled with necessary software to cater to the needs of customers as well as general public towards GST collection.



According to a press release from IOB on Monday, the GST software has been successfully tested and implemented in-line with GSTN specifications for collection in all modes —over the counter, internet banking and cards.

Over the counter payment shall be done by means of cash or cheque or transfer at all IOB branches. IOB has setup a dedicated GST Tax Credit Processing cell for this purpose and to facilitate hassle free transactions to general public, said the release.