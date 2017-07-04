The Organisation for Counter Terror Operations(OCTOPUS) commandos, arrived at the Happy Homes apartment, where the suspects of Muthoot Finance robbery attempt are hiding Mailardevpally, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. R Satish Babu | EPS

HYDERABAD: Commandos of the anti-terrorist squad of Telangana State police, OCTOPUS, are carrying out a major operation inside a residential complex in Rajendranagar area of the city to flush out armed robbers holed up there.

The operation began after Cyberabad police tracked down a vehicle allegedly used by the gang of seven members who tried to rob a Muthoot Finance office at Mailardevpally this morning.

Hundreds of fully-armed OCTOPUS commandos cordoned off the 'My Homes Housing Palace' complex, with the help.of local police, at Rajendranagar and are moving in.

Around 900 people live in the residential area, the police said.

In the evening, the police spotted the car used by the suspects at the apartment complex in Rajendranagar area and cordoned off the area to search each house.

Earlier today at 10.11 in the morning, a group of four members had entered Muthoot Finance office posing as customers trying to pledge their gold ornaments. Two persons engaged the staff in conversation while the other two entered the manager's cabin and asked him about applying for a gold loan. When the manager Latheef was explaining the procedure to them, the two persons took out pistols, pointed it towards him and demanded gold and money.

The manager raised an alarm and a staff member pressed the emergency alarm button. Locals hearing the alarm immediately came to the rescue, forcing the miscreants to flee.

The offenders ran towards the lane adjacent to the building and fled in a white coloured Chevrolet Tavera car, which bore the registration number TS 12 MH 5711.

That car was traced to the apartment complex, which led to the ongoing operation

Cyberabad joint commissioner Shahnawaz Qasim said the suspects came to the Muthoot office in the Tavera at 7 am and waited for the right time to strike. At 10.11 am, they entered the office but had to rush out within three minutes at 10.14, after an alarm was raised and locals gathered to extend help.

The police suspect that the offenders could be from Gujarat, according to the clues they collected in preliminary investigation, apart from information collected from witnesses.

“Around 900 families from Gujarat have migrated to Hyderabad after Godhra riots and many of them are living at Happy Homes residential apartments. Two persons have abandoned their car at apartments located near PVNR Expressway pillar no 190 and had been seen running into the apartments,” said a source.