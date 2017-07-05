HYDERABAD: Around 100 students of Geethanjali Global School, Kompally were reportedly admitted into Suraksha Women and Children Hospital, Kompally on Monday after they complained of symptoms indicating food poisoning. Ch Veera Chary of Welltech Foundation, wrote a letter to education minister, Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday to take action against the school. In his letter, Chary alleged that on July 2, around 250 children were served chicken, after consuming which they fell sick. He also alleged that the issue was kept under wraps by school authorities.



Chary alleged in his letter that the school does not have any permission to run a residential school. When contacted, father of a child who got admitted said, “My child said that on Monday morning, he and many others felt sick, as they suffered from symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. They were taken to the hospital. Even on Tuesday there were many children who were feeling weak. When I contacted the school, I was given reasons like the children felt sick due to the food being too spicy and oily.”



When a number listed on school’s website was contacted, a person named Venu said, in-charge has denied occurrence of any incident of food poisoning.When the hospital was contacted, a person named Saddam denied any child from the school, being admitted to the hospital.