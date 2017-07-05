HYDERABAD: In the absence of any disciplinary action by the school education department against a teacher who was charge sheeted by police and out on bail in connection with a case of cruelty against wife and violation of the Child Marriage Act, a city- based child rights organisation has now written to the department demanding his immediate removal from service.

“Mallesh Kumar (43), the school assistant of Somagurthy village in Vikarabad district married a minor student from his school illegally. He is already married. He has an eight-year-old daughter with the first wife. A case is booked against Mallesh, yet the education department has not initiated any action against him.

Asserting that he is not fit for the teaching profession having committed a crime against a child, we demand that he be dismissed from his services at the earliest,” reads the letter from Achyuta Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham addressed to G Kishan, the director and commissioner of School Education Department.When contacted, Mallesh refuted all charges against him.