HYDERABAD: Expanding the service range of the transport department’s M-wallet, e-challan system of the Hyderabad police has been integrated with the App to facilitate the commuters to know and pay their due penalties.

Principal secretary, Transport and R&B, Sunil Sharma launched the integrated M-wallet app on Tuesday, which enables public to utilise police services too. The officials are planning to integrate mobile applications of other departments to the M-wallet to extend various services from one point.

“With the integrated application, an SMS is automatically generated on the mobile of the owner and a notification will also be sent to the wallet. The commuters can check number of pending e-challans, status of challans and also complete history of traffic challans booked on both vehicle and driving license. Payment of penalty and also usage of services provided in the Hawk Eye application can be done,” said principal secretary Sunil Sharma.

Hyderabad traffic police has been emphasising on the use technology to improve transparency in traffic management. Telangana State Transport department had recently launched the M-wallet app through which documents related to vehicles are digitised for further use.

Undergo training to reduce penalty points

The commissioner said motorists can reduce the penalty points by undergoing training and awareness programme at government recognised traffic training institutes. However, this shall work only twice in two years. “If a motorist is awarded five penalty points for various traffic violations, he/she shall undergo training at the traffic training institutes recognised by the state government for a certain period. This will help in reducing three (3) points and the facility can be used only twice in 24 months,” he added.