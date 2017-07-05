HYDERABAD: Come August 1, any motorist who accumulates as many as 12 penalty points for various traffic violations will face suspension of his/her driving license for a year. The points accrued by a motorist will remain in record for a period of 24 months.

“The penalty point system will bring deterrence in violation of road safety rules. To bring down road accidents, it is essential to stop violations while driving. For the first time in the country, the Hyderabad police is implementing new system to improve road safety, which will entail automatic suspension of driving licenses in case of frequent violations,” said Hyderabad police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy.

On suspension of the driving license, the penalty points shall remain until the license is revoked. The points will also be valid for a block period of 24 months. If the motorist gets 12 penalty points for second time, the license will be suspended for two years and for the third time, it will be for three years.