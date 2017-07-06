HYDERABAD: The police’s midnight combing operation at a complex of 710 flats in the city to capture a group of bank robbers came to zilch on Wednesday.Some 300 security personnel, drawn from the police and the crack anti-terror unit Octopus, laid siege to My Happy Homes Palace, a rambling complex of nine blocks in Rajendranagar, in the small hours of Wednesday.

At the end of a six-hour operation, they realised that the robbers had escaped. The Chevrolet Tavera they used in their failed bid to rob Muthoot Finance at Mailardevapally on Tuesday was found in the apartment’s parking lot.

The ‘operation flush out’ began at 4 pm on Tuesday when a watchman saw unfamiliar men trying to change the number plate of a vehicle in the parking lot. The gang fled when they knew they had been found out. The watchman called the police who scanned the CCTV footage of the residential complex and confirmed that the men were indeed members of the gang that tried to rob the bank.

Since the men were known to be armed, three teams from Octopus were asked to join the operation to capture the gang. The operation dragged on till 3.30 am on Wednesday as 710 flats in nine blocks had to be searched.