G Vaasudevan, vice-president, Kotak Mahindra Bank, delivering a speech during the inauguration of BBA programme at GITAM HBS in Hyderabad on Wednesday | express

HYDERABAD: Githa Hyderabad Business School on Wednesday held a grand inaugural session of its first ever batch of BBA programme.



Chief guest G Vaasudevan, vice president, Kotak Mahindra Bank, told the parents present to encourage leadership skills among their children. To cope with challenges they should learn to take risks in life, develop communication skills and build a reputation for themselves.



The school is offering two BBA programmes, BBA with CIMA(Chartered Institute of Management Accounting) and BBA starting from academic year 2017-18.