HYDERABAD: After miscreants made a vain bid to rob the Muthoot Finance branch at Mailardevpally and the police’s failed bid to flush them out of an apartment complex at Rajendranagar, police are now understood to have identified two of the suspects as Banti and Sardar, who are members of the Mumbai-Karnataka based Arjun Shetty gang. The investigators, who collected samples from the scene of offence and obtained video grabs of the suspects, have got in touch with the police departments of other states for gathering more details about the suspects’ illegal activities and previous offences.

Stating that the suspects are still hiding in the city, Rajendranagar assistant commissioner of police K Ganga Reddy said that CCTV grabs collected from across the city showed that the gang members had travelled across the city by the same Chevrolet Tavera before abandoning it in the cellar of My Happy Homes Apartments in Rajendranagar.

“We have collected CCTV footage from a toll gate recorded for the last two months and verified the footage. Thrice in a month from June and July, the miscreants travelled to the city. Based on the footage of cameras installed on ORR, we have to find out where the gang’s vehicle came from. Around 20 police teams have been formed to crack the case by nabbing the criminals,” said a senior officer associated with the investigation team.

The gang members had conducted recce of the Muthoot branch in Mailardevpally and the vicinity for the last month and days before attempting the vain bid to rob gold, they, posing as businessmen, had gained entry into the branch. On Tuesday morning, four armed men entered the Muthoot Finance office in Mailardevpally limits and attempted to rob gold ornaments while two others waited outside whereas one remained seated in the Chevrolet Tavera vehicle which was parked outside the building.

However, their plan went kaput and they took to their heels when the staff pressed the emergency alarm.