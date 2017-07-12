Home Cities Hyderabad

HC notice to TS on medical facilities at Yadaadri temple

On June 4, 2017, Shiva a 10year old got drowned in the temple tank and there was no first aid available when he was brought out of the water.

Published: 12th July 2017 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2017 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Telangana government to explain the steps  taken to make available medical facilities in case of emergency near Yadadri temple premises.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T Rajani was dealing with a PIL based on news reports published in vernacular dailies.It was reported on June 4 that a 10-year old boy Shiva  drowned in the temple tank and when he was brought out of water there was no first aid available. The boy died due to lack of proper medical facilities either atop the Yadadri temple or at the foothills.

The bench reminded the government that there have to be minimum facilities at the temples to meet any emergencies. The bench directed the  authorities of medical, health and endowments departments to explain the steps they have taken in this regard and adjourned the case by two weeks for filing their replies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp