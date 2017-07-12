HC notice to TS on medical facilities at Yadaadri temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Telangana government to explain the steps taken to make available medical facilities in case of emergency near Yadadri temple premises.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T Rajani was dealing with a PIL based on news reports published in vernacular dailies.It was reported on June 4 that a 10-year old boy Shiva drowned in the temple tank and when he was brought out of water there was no first aid available. The boy died due to lack of proper medical facilities either atop the Yadadri temple or at the foothills.

The bench reminded the government that there have to be minimum facilities at the temples to meet any emergencies. The bench directed the authorities of medical, health and endowments departments to explain the steps they have taken in this regard and adjourned the case by two weeks for filing their replies.