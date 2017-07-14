Home Cities Hyderabad

More queries than answers at tax dept’s GST meet with traders  

It is nearly two weeks since the Goods and Services Tax came into force but the chaos and confusion among the public over its structure refuse to die down.

Published: 14th July 2017 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2017 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is nearly two weeks since the Goods and Services Tax came into force but the chaos and confusion among the public over its structure refuse to die down. To address the problem, the Central tax department, Himayatnagar division, held an awareness programme for traders and retailers here on Thursday. 


Though several traders said their questions were partly answered, officials said the mechanism was yet to be totally understood by stakeholders. Addressing a gathering of about 120 traders and retailers, Shiv Narayana, deputy commissioner of central tax, said there were several issues which arose because of the transition, which was common. Apprehensions grow when issues remain unanswered, he said.
“The mechanism is very simple, it is just that people are not able to understand the different aspects related to supply that forms the locus of GST,” said Ramesh, superintendent.


While a majority of the participants came with specific questions on how input credit would be charged, on several occasions the officials shifted the onus on GST council which framed the guidelines. For instance, Madan Vyas, a camera retailer at Himayatnagar, asked as to who would be paying input credit when tax has already been paid for stock he possessed on June 30.

“The previous tax was 5 pc which I already paid. Now 28 pc tax is levied on the commodity. Who will pay the difference of 23 pc?” he asked. The officials replied that returns can be filed for up to 60 per cent as ‘deemed supply’, when no consideration is received for supply of goods or services, when the tax slab is 28 pc.


Answering another query if bill had to be raised for every purchase which can be sometimes for as low as `50, Rambabu, superintendent of the department, said bills need not be charged for price falling below `200. A consolidated bill can be drawn at the end of the day to whichever value it amounts up to. The bill can even be for a lakh but should be drawn on the same day.

