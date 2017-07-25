Home Cities Hyderabad

Red rose and red wine

Young fashion designers from the city showcased their designs at the Cocktail Fashion Show spring Summer 2018 at an event held at Ramcharan Cricket grounds, Shamshabad.

Published: 25th July 2017 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2017 10:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Young fashion designers from the city showcased their designs at the Cocktail Fashion Show spring Summer 2018 at an event held at Ramcharan Cricket grounds, Shamshabad. The show also featured collections by young graduates as they stepped into the world of fashion, glitz and glamour. The event started with the sequenceof Jyotsna Yadav’s wedding collection.

While Jyotsna Yadav showcased herwedding wear collection,  Mrinali Adesara’s collection was about resort wear inspired by jelly fish. Shritika Agarwal’s was about western wear inspired by red roses and Shermin’s inspired by red wine. Shambavi showcased Western wear was Zubin Vakil-inspired and Vijay Sharma’s ethnic wear had the Rang De vibe. The chief guest of the show Tollywood actor Sreedhar Rao.

