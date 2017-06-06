Home Cities Hyderabad

Protecting nature a Constitutional obligation: NGT chief

Speaking at the occasion of World Environment Day, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Swatanter focused on the obligation that every citizen of India must protect ‘mother nature’.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling for a need to address environmental issues and to be equally responsible for earth’s rising temperature, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and Council for Green Revolution, along with National Academy of Construction, observed the ‘World Environment Day’ on Monday.


Speaking at the occasion, National Green Tribunal chairperson Justice Swatanter focused on the obligation that every citizen of India must protect ‘mother nature’. “Under Article 48 A and 51 A (g), it is not just a policy notice, but a Constitutional obligation that we need to adhere. States should be active in implementing such laws, said Justice Swatanter.

National Green Tribunal chairperson 
Justice Swatanter | Sathya Keerthi


“Industrialisation destroyed our nature and we need to re-look at the kind of development strategy we pursue. We need to connect back to our ecosystem,” said Prof Purushotham Reddy, eminent environmentalist. He also stressed that Indians need to be concerned about world climate changes and its implications on geo-political decisions. 


Hyderabad is one of the major contributors to air pollution besides water and land. Construction industry is another major contributor to air pollution. “There should be a proper way to recycle demolished buildings and a law should come to recycle 80% of waste,” said K. Bikshapati, Director General, Hyderabad, National Academy of Construction. 


The two-hour session, addressed by prominent people including Justice Swatanter Kumar, Prof. Purushotham Reddy and K. Bikshapati among others, saw, students, advocates and renowned professors and scholars paying a close ear to the need for a sustainable development model. “I will constantly remind myself that I need to be responsible to the nature by taking care of the plants I have planted,’’ said Suraj, an IIIT graduate. 

