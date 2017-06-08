No plastic rice in Hyderabad, says civil supplies department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tests conducted on rice samples at the Civil Supplies Corporation’s laboratory on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of plastic rice being sold in the city.

The tests were conducted following complaints received by the department on Tuesday.

The rice samples have now been sent to the State Food Laboratory for further testing. The Enforcement Wing of the department collected samples basing on a complaint lodged with the Meerpet police station on Tuesday.

“We did not find any plastic in the rice,” said Osman Mohiuddin, quality control analyser with the civil supplies department. He said they had done physical evidence based tests on the rice and one chemical based test. None of it had showed any presence of any plastic content, he added.

According to Mohiuddin, physical analysis and D-husk test was first conducted on the samples. Further the rice was soaked in water for some time. If the rice was made of plastic, it would have floated. “But no sign of floating appeared during the tests,” he said.

And more rice samples were cooked. The cooked rice became like paste as it usually does during cooking normal rice. It is common nature of rice to become like paste. The rice pastry was also slightly jumping like a rubber ball. Even the normal rice, when cooked, behaved the same way, he added.

Test rice samples from mills: Child rights body

Hyderabad: City-based child rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham on Wednesday sent a petition to Human Rights Commission, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh asking it to direct Civil Supplies comissioner CV Anand to test samples of rice from mills. “I appeal to direct the department of civil supplies to collect samples of rice from all rice mills and send them to lab for test,” the head of Balala Hakkula Sangham Achyuta Rao appealed in the petition.