Domestic torture: Zabeena to return to Hyderabad from Saudi Arabia after Eid

Zabeena Begum has allegedly been suffering mental harassment and domestic violence at the hands of her doctor employers in Saudi Arabia.

Published: 09th June 2017 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to an appeal from a city-based organisation to repatriate Hyderabad woman Zabeena Begum, who has allegedly been suffering mental harassment and domestic violence at the hands of her doctor employers in Abha city in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of External Affairs has assured her return to India.

“With reference to your grievance, the following action has been taken by Indian Embassy in Riyadh. The Embassy officials contacted Zabeena’s employer Wala requesting her to free her. In response, Wala said she will be allowed to return after Eid,” reads a mail from MEA citing the information received from the embassy on Thursday.

