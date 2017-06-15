Aram Ghar case: Brother and sister reunite after 10 years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly 10 years after his sister left their village in Bihar, Subodh Rai is happy to take his sister home. Meena (name changed), who was found chained nearly 10 days ago in Aram Ghar will be going back to her family. Subodh, who arrived in the city on Tuesday, met the mediapersons along with his sister and officials on Wednesday.



Meena was reluctant to speak to the media but was visibly enthusiastic and expressed her desire to go home. “I am glad that we could finally trace her whereabouts. I was only a child when she left and was unaware of what was happening at the time,” Subodh said.

The reunion was facilitated by the Ranga Reddy District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) which had written to the Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA) after Meena was moved out of Aram Ghar. The BSLSA conducted an inquiry that resulted in Rai, an agricultural labourer, arriving in Hyderabad.



“After she left the village, we tried to find her and searched in and around the village. After that our father passed away and my mother wasn’t equipped to lodge a missing persons complaint. I was too young and we left it at that,” Rai said.



T Subhashini, panel advocate of the RR DLSA and R Sathyavati, woman ASI had spoken to Meena and her brother to make sure their information was correct. “All the facts have been tallied and the information we received is all true. The process to send her back home will begin once the RR DLSA sends the order to the BSLSA. We are also making a recommendation that she b trained in certain skills,” said Subhashini. Medically, her condition has improved too, Subhashini added. Initially, Meena was prescribed a course of medication for 15 days. “Ten days later, the doctor certified that she has no psychiatric illness and she was under trauma triggered by abuse in her marriage that led her to leave her home,” she said.



Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT) state head V Padmavathi said that Meena would be taken to Institute of Mental Health. “I will take her to IMH for a second opinion, because she is not fully out of her trauma. If we integrate her before recovery, she might be back to the same state,” she said.