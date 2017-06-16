Finding courage in the beauty of women

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No one knows the power of 51 than award-winning photographer Somsubhro Sarkaar from Mumbai. He spent his childhood watching his dad research about the 51 shaktipeethas in India. “So the concept of 51 came from there. I researched meticulously and took my friends’ help in different parts of India to scout for my 51 women.

Calls, emails, tweets, whatever it took.” His 51 are achievers across the country and his attempt is to celebrate not just their beauty, but their courage and enterprise too. “Goddess Sati’s body was cut into 51 pieces and they were scattered across the Indian sub-continent.

These 51 places are considered to be sacred and believed to be founts of the different energies that run the universe. Similarly, the 51 women featured in #MyIdentityMy Pride possess unique energies within them, which can combine to help uplift society – interpreted as the 51 dots that make the pair of wings (in the logo).

Somsubhro Sarkaar



Som, as he is better known as in the advertising circuit, has worked for national and international brands for the last 15 years. Trained in art history and aesthetic from the Baroda School of Art , this ad filmmaker, who is in his 40s, says it is a sheer coincidence that he managed to complete his target of shooting 51 women just in time for Dad’s Day this Sunday as a tribute to his dad.



“Women and their beauty has always helped me earn my bread and butter. But when I realised that women are only seen more in a physical context, I wanted shift my focus from their physical beauty to their courage and energy to fight which makes them differently beautiful.”



Talking about his project, he says, “The photographs are candid, bold and in classic black & white.” His list of women include a highly diverse group. From artistic gymnast Padmashree Dipa Karmakar to Padmashree Meenakshi Raghavan, the sole 74-year-old female Kalari teacher, from Aishwarya Manivannan, the Silambam practitioner, to Birubala Rabha, Nobel prize nominee and crusader against witch hunting in Assam, and Nirupama Borgohain, Indian journalist and winner of Sahitya Academy award, the achievers’ list goes on.

Kosireddy Lavanya



From Hyderabad, he has profiled Surbhi Mudgal, a software professional who works as an accessibility solutions expert at a corporate in the city. “Surbhi from Ameerpet can cook, put on her makeup and be as fun as a teen can be. She has proved to the world that a disability can be overcome. She was also part of a beauty pageant. I am happy Hyderabad has such inspiring women,” he adds.



His other muse is Kosireddy Lavanya, a zero budget spiritual farmer, who rose from penury to prosperty because she never gave up on her dream to see a full harvest. “Lavanya hails from a rural background (Nagarkurnool) yet her thoughts are progressive. She singlehandedly rewrote her family’s fate with her enterprising nature.”



Manju Kalanidhi, of Rice Bucket Challenge fame, is also part of the series. “She gave a new twist to Ice Bucket. I loved it,” he says. ICICI bank loved Som’s photographs and created a campaign titled #FundYourOwnWorth, the bank’s Advantage Woman Savings Account, around it. The photographs and their inspiring stories are up on their website and will be part of an exhibition in Mumbai later this year. So what’s next? “I am in Nepal right now and will be here for four months to shoot the series here. I would love to a NRI series in the US if I get sponspors,”he says, before signing off.