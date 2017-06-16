Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania General Hospital dumps destitute woman two days after re-admitting her

A patient who was re-admitted in Osmania General Hospital but went ‘untraceable’ (as hospitals authorities said) was thrown out again.

Published: 16th June 2017

Annapurna, who was re-admitted at Osmania General Hospital | Vinay Madapu

By K Shiva Shanker 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The issue of destitute patients getting dumped out of wards continues at Osmania General Hospital. A patient who was re-admitted but went ‘untraceable’ (as hospitals authorities said) was thrown out again. The patient, Annapurna, is suffering from high blood sugar level. She had sustained injuries on her leg and other parts, after falling unconscious on the road.

She was dumped at an under-construction building in the hospital premises, re-admitted in the hospital on March 27 after the issue was taken to the notice of the hospital’s superintendent Dr GVS Moorthy. However, she was dumped back at the same spot on March 29, Annapurna said.

When Express spoke to duty Resident Medical Officer (RMO) on March 28, the doctor said the woman was reunited with the family but was untraceable.

“After admitting me, aayas there yelled at me complaining that I was making the premises dirty. I was given minimum treatment for that day and the next day I was dumped by the security personnel,” Annapurna said, adding that her husband is not ready to take care of her. And the reason for throwing out the patient for the second time remains the same: she was making surroundings dirty.

The issue was again taken to the notice of Duty Resident Medical Officer of the day Dr Anuradha on Thursday, who found details of her re-admission and ordered that she be checked at Casualty department. “If she needs treatment, she will be admitted,” Dr Anuradha said.

A young man plays role of good samaritan 
A youngster who saw Annapurna with wounds on her leg has been extending help to her from past five-days. Rudra Bhupathi, is a para-medical course student. “I bought her medicines and food. I have also been attending a man,” he said.

Satya Harishchandra Foundation ready to provide services to destitute patients
Founder of Satya Harishchandra Foundation, K Rajeshwar Rao, said he would submit a request letter to superintendent of OGH seeking permission to shift unknown patients and provide shelter to them after completion of treatment. “We are ready to provide shelter to destitute patients,” he added.

