HYDERABAD: An empty land used as a lung space by several locals for sporting activities has now become a den of drunkards. The land, which belongs to the Telangana Housing Board (THB), is being used by boozers over the evening in the open land causing public nuisance and traffic congestion for the commuters.

Located at Green Hills Road on the stretch connecting the Hi-Tech city and Moosapet, the wine shop has been creating a fuss for the gated communities located there. Filled with unwelcomed people guzzling through the day and much more during the night at the popularly called ‘Moosapet Ground’, broken alcohol bottles and food waste will be the first sight a morning walker gets every morning while having your daily jog.

“The shop continues to cause havoc to cars moving through that space. People complained about the same and it was moved to the present location but of no use as the issue is back to square one,” said K Bhavani, a techie.

The new stretch which is a breather for the traffic to be diverted from the busy Kukatpally road, towards IDL lake, but poor vigilance by officials makes people boozing in the open vulnerable to dangers.

The wine shop which was earlier located two kilometres behind the present location, close to several gated communities present. After persistent complaints, the shop has been turned up to the new place but causing, even more trouble.

When TNIE took the matter to Madhapur DCP, two constables were assigned to bring the matter to control, but to no avail. Every day, the constables would come, once during the day, and once during the night. They would just ask the people drinking to leave, symbolically by honking.

“I come from Moti Nagar to this ground on every Sunday and the ground is littered all over, neither the GHMC or the Wine Shop cares to clear the waste. Moreover, the environment here is very unhealthy for us to play, it creates a bad setting for the young who play here regularly,” said Likith Kumar.

Meanwhile, commissioner of prohibition and excise, Dr R V Chandravadan said such activities will attract hefty penalties. “We are tackling such activities and will strictly penalise the wine shop involved in such activities,” he said.