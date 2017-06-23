AP file image of ISIS used for representational purpose only.

HYDERABAD: An ISIS sympathiser, who allegedly wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country, was today arrested here by the city police.

According to the police, Konakalla Subramanyam alias Omer (22) was in touch with other ISIS sympathisers through social media.

"On receipt of credible information, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) apprehended Omer and found in his possession one mobile phone, which contained incriminating conversation with ISIS sympathisers," a release issued by Hyderabad Police said.

Based on a complaint filed by SIT Inspector K Syamala Rao, Omer was booked on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said.

His interrogation revealed he had embraced Islam in 2014.

Later, he visited Gujarat and trained in religious rituals and scriptures. He also visited Srinagar and other places in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, the police said.

He allegedly chatted with ISIS sympathisers through Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram and was in regular touch with Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi, a Mumbai-based ISIS sympathiser.

"Omer wanted to carry out subversive activities in the country at the instigation of Abu Qahafa Al-Hindi. The accused is being remanded in judicial custody," the police added.