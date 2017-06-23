HYDERABAD: Budding entrepreneurs who want to create business out of ideas in biology and pharmaceuticals field have some good news. The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has been identified to host Atal Incubation Centre which will be supported by NITI Ayog. The incubation centre will be open to ideas in Biochemistry, Bioinformatics, Medical diagnostics and Molecular Biology. To minimise efforts put in a start-up, hand-holding ecosystem will be created here.

As of now there are 10 such centres across the country. Significantly, of all applications received for TS and AP from academic and business agencies, only CCMB’s application was selected. Government of India has set up the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) at NITI Ayog, with over-reaching purpose to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

Often when an aspiring entrepreneur breaks the news to his/her family about his dream of turning an idea into money-spinning business, significant part of the ensuing discussion is around success rate, or in other words, failure rate of start-ups. “Our emphasis is on one of the things: 90 per-cent of start-ups fail. We wanted to reduce that before somebody gets into the business of start-ups. A lot of our budget is allotted to get that mentorship. If someone with start-up idea comes to us, we will evaluate, advise them, modify, reorient the idea so that he understands the risk,” Consultant scientist at CCMB, N Madhusudhana Rao said at a press conference on Thursday. The Atal Incubation Centre, spread on 10,000 sq ft, will help budding entrepreneurs connect with investors. The Incubation Centre might be inaugurated next month.